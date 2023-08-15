Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga calls time on brief Test career, to focus on limited-overs format

Ace Sri Lanka spinner star, Wanindu Hasaranga has called time on his brief Test career on Tuesday, August 15. Still 26, the all-rounder retires with just four Test matches for the national side in the red-ball format as he focuses on pro-longing his limited-overs career. He represents Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the cash-rich event and missed out on the Purple Cap in 2022.

Hasaranga calls time

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward," a statement from Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC read on Tuesday.

In a very brief career, he scalped four wickets in seven innings for the nation and scored 196 runs with a best of 59. His Test career lasted around five months, having debuted in December 2020 and last representing the nation in red-ball format in April 2021 against Bangladesh in Pallekele.

Since 2016, in first-class cricket, he has scalped 102 wickets but has been more focused on white-ball cricket which has earned his reputation as one of the best all-rounders in the world. In 48 ODI matches for the national side, he has scalped 67 wickets with 832 runs. Interestingly, in T20Is he has more efficiency with 91 wickets and 533 runs.

Hasaranga’s reputation in T20 format

He is currently ranked third in the T20I rankings for bowlers by the ICC and is one of the greatest bowlers in the format from Sri Lanka. Only Lasith Malinga has scalped more wickets than him in T20I matches for Sri Lanka with 107. However, with age on his side, Hasaranga will be expected to leapfrog the former great.

He was last seen in international action during the ODI World Cup qualifiers where Sri Lanka finished top of the chart and secured qualification ahead of Zimbabwe and Netherlands. In the IPL, representing RCB he has scalped 35 wickets from 24 matches and narrowly missed out on the Purple Cap in 2022. His tally of 26 wickets was bettered by Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal who won the prize asset with 27 wickets.

