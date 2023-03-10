RCB-W vs UP-W: When & where to watch WPL 2023 match live on mobile, TV- Check updated points table

RCB-W vs UP-W Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off with UP Warriorz on Friday, March 10. UP Warriorz will be eyeing a second win in the tournament and standing in their way is the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The two teams will lock horns at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The UP Warriorz started their journey in the WPL with a sensational win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. In their opener, Grace Harris’ power-hitting helped them clinch a 3-wicket win against the GG. In their opener, the Warriorz were in a spot of bother with the Giants bowling picking important wickets, however, a solid counter-attack from Kiran Navgire, Harris and Sophie Ecclestone provided the team with the right amount of impetus in the home stretch, as they ran out comfortable winners on the night.

The UP Warriorz is in a better position than Royal Challengers Bangalore right now. Mandhana’s team haven’t won any of the three matches yet and will have to play the hard way to change this match into a win. Before the match gets started, here are all the live-streaming details with the updated points table:

RCB-W vs UP-W Live: WPL 2023 Squad details

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone/ Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

RCB-W vs UP-W Live: WPL 2023 Updated points table

Position Team Played Won Lost Points 1 Mumbai Indians 3 3 0 6 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 1 4 3 UP Warriorz 2 2 1 2 4 Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 2 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 0 3 0

RCB-W vs UP-W Live: When is the match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz?- Date

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be played on Friday, March 10.

RCB-W vs UP-W Live: Where is the match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz?- Venue

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be played on Friday, March 10 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

RCB-W vs UP-W Live: At what time the match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz will start?- Time

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be played on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 pm IST.

TOSS: The Women’s Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will take place at 7.00 PM IST.

RCB-W vs UP-W Live: Where to watch the match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz on TV?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be broadcasted on Sports 18 Network.

RCB-W vs UP-W Live: How to live-stream the match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz on mobile and laptop?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.



