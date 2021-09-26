RCB vs MI, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be desperate to return to winning ways when they lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. The blockbuster clash between the two sides will be the second game of the doubleheader Sunday.

It has not been an ideal start for both RCB and MI in the UAE leg of the season as they have endured bak-to-bac defeats in their last two encounters against the same opponents. MI lost against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the UAE leg before slipping to another disappointing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out on 92 in their first game against Kolkata Knight Riders and were crushed by nine wickets before facing a six-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last game. RCB and MI are separated by just two points on the points table and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track with a win in Dubai on Sunday.

RCB's batting woes have been left exposed once again this season as their middle-order suffered a terrible collapse against CSK. The bowlers too are yet to find their mojo with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson nowhere near their best yet.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's form in the middle has been a cause of concern and the defending champions have also missed the presence of Hardik Pandya, who might make his comeback from injury against RCB on Sunday.

RCB vs MI match prediction: Mumbai Indians have dominated RCB over the years when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides in IPL. However, RCB will be desperate to bounce back and cement their place in top four with a win on Sunday. It promises to be a cracking encounter with RCB likely to come out on top.