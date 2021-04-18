RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Streaming: How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. While RCB have won both their matches in IPL 2021, KKR have won one and lost one in the tournament so far.

RCB would be looking to continue their winning run in IPL 2021 whereas KKR would be itching to bounce back after choking against Mumbai Indians in their last match.

Chennai has offered assistance to spin and slower deliveries and with the match set to be played in the afternoon, both KKR and RCB could rely on their spin options more than the pacers.

Here's all you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 17.

Where and how to watch live coverage and live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between MI vs SRH will be available on Hotstar.