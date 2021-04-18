RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021: Head-to-head stats, Chennai weather forecast, pitch report - All you need to know

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in what will be the first match of the very first doubleheader of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

RCB have made an unbeaten start to their season with two wins in as many matches whereas KKR have won one and lost one. While the Virat Kohli-led RCB have gone on to impress many with their all-round show in the first two matches of IPL 2021, KKR threw their last match from a winning position against Mumbai Indians and would be looking to bounce back strong.

Both teams have produced some memorable matches and the encounter promises to be a cracker of a match in Chennai.

ALSO READ: From Virat Kohli to Rashid Khan: Top 7 IPL 2021 stars and their cricketing idols

RCB vs KKR, Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium: Weather forecast and pitch report

With the match set to be played in the afternoon, Chennai is likely to offer hot and dry conditions with the temperature hovering around 33 degrees Celcius. Batting first looks like the better option and chasing could become a problem for the team batting second. A score of 160 could be competitive. Both the teams are expected to play an extra spinner, given the conditions of the offer.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021: Head-to-head stats

In statistical battle, both KKR and RCB are even. In their head-to-head record, KKR have won 14 matches while RCB have ended up with 12 wins out of 26 matches played, in what has been a riveting rivalry between the two franchises.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma overtakes MS Dhoni to become Indian with most number of sixes in IPL

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021: Expected changes in playing XI

Both RCB and KKR have found a good balance in their playing XI early on and besides playing an extra spinner, there shouldn’t be many changes in the teams. However, KKR’s middle-order, which has some big names but been equally disappointing would be looking to set the record set against RCB.

But all eyes will be on the duo of Kohli and AB de Villiers from RCB when they take the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.