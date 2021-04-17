Rohit Sharma overtakes MS Dhoni to become Indian with most number of sixes in IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma overtook MS Dhoni on Saturday to become the Indian player with the most number of six in the history of the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma struck two sixes in his 32-run knock against SunRisers Hyderabad taking his sixes tally to 217 surpassing MS Dhoni (216).

IN PICS| From Virat Kohli to Rashid Khan: Top 7 IPL 2021 stars and their cricketing idols

Sharma is on the third spot in the overall list behind Chris Gayle (351) and AB de Villers (237). Kieron Pollard equalled RCB skipper Virat Kohli for the fifth spot in the overall list with 201 sixes in the tournament after smashing two consecutive six to end the innings.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision proved useful as openers (Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock) were off to a flying start. The duo added 55 runs for the opening wicket. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 32 runs by Vijay Shankar. Quinton de Kock scored 40 runs and was dismissed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Kieron Pollard's last-minute fireworks (including the 105m six, which is the biggest this season) powered Mumbai Indians to 150 runs at the loss of five wickets.

In return, Sunrisers Hyderabad were off to a superb start with the opening batsmen (Jonny Bairstow and David Warner) put up a 67-run partnership to kick start the innings. Jonny Bairstow, however, had an unlucky dismissal as he was hit wicket after scoring a quick-fire 43 runs.

The Briton smacked four sixes and three fours to reduce the deficit.

SRH are 85 for 2 at the end of the 11th over as they need 66 runs in 54 balls.