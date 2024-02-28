RCB vs DC- WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals playing XI, pitch | All you need to know

WPL 2024- RCB vs DC: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will clash in Match 7 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Thursday (Feb 29) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Meg Lanning-led Capitals crushed UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in their second league match after a close encounter against MI in the first game. On the other hand, RCB is fully confident to face DC after a marginal victory against the Warriorz and placed in 3rd position in the points table.

WPL 2024- RCB vs DC: Probable playing XI

RCB: Smriti Mandhna (C), Sophie Devine, S Meghna, Ellyse Parry, Richa Gosh (WK), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur

DC: Mag Lanning (C), Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani/Titan Sandhu, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

WPL 2024- RCB vs DC: Pitch report

The short boundaries and high altitude of the Chinnaswamy stadium make it an absolute heaven for batters in the limited-overs format. Many big scores have been posted and chased down with immense ease.

While it’s a batting paradise in the shorter format of the game, the track tends to help the pacers in Test cricket. It is one of the few Indian grounds to boast of a pitch with plenty of spice. Many pacers have loved exhibiting their wares in the five-day version of the game.

WPL 2024- RCB vs DC: Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 19 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 18 km/h with 24 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- RCB vs DC: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will take place on Thursday, 29 February.

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: At what time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match start?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-RCB and DC: How to watch the live telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and DC will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- RCB vs DC: Full squads

RCB: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

DC: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari