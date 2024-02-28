WPL 2024, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview: Harmanpreet and Co search for third consecutive win

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday (Feb 28) will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Having registered back-to-back wins in the WPL season so far, Harmanpreet and her army will eye a third straight win as they take on Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz. This will be the third meeting between the sides, with both winning once in the WPL 2023 campaign. IT. IS. GAMEDAY. 🔥#OneFamily #AaliRe #MumbaiIndians #TATAWPL #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/q3GFg5B5Bu — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 28, 2024 × Match Preview

Mumbai Indians will be in the seventh heaven having started the season on the front foot with back-to-back wins against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. The opening contest against Delhi was a treat after a last-ball six saw the champions register an emphatic win while they comfortably got over the line in their second match as Amelia Kerr played an all-rounders knock with 31 runs and four wickets with the ball. Skipper Harmanpreet also scored 46 runs unbeaten to lead her side to victory in the second match.

UP Warriorz will have a task in hand as they try to shrug off early pressure and search for their first win of the campaign. Warriorz lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday despite dominating the match. Their narrow two-run defeat was followed by a big nine-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals condemning them zero points so far.

Head-to-Head:

Total Matches: 2

UP Warriorz: 1 Win

Mumbai Indians: 1 Win

Form:

UP Warriorz: LL

Mumbai Indians: WW

Match Details

Match No: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 6

Location: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time Start: 7:30 PM with toss taking place at 7:00 PM

Result Prediction

Mumbai Indians are heavy favouites to win the match having carried momentum while UP Warriorz search for their maiden win of the second season of the WPL.

Predicted XIs of both teams

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque