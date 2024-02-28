RCB star Virat Kohli deserves to lift the IPL trophy, says Suresh Raina ahead of 2024 edition

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition, which kicks off on March 22, former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina has backed Virat Kohli to get his hand on the coveted trophy for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Raina feels Kohli has been exceptional for the RCB over the years, having played for the franchise since the tournament's inception, and deserves to win the IPL for his loyalty and commitment towards the team.

Speaking to TOI, Raina said, "Virat deserves a trophy. He has done so well for the Indian team and RCB for years. He has had a lot of success at RCB and his fans deserve to hold a trophy for him."

Kohli has been a force to reckon with the RCB franchise since 2008. He has amassed 7263 runs in 237 IPL games, all for Bengaluru-based team, at a strike-rate of 130.02 with seven hundreds. He served as the full-time captain from 2013-2021, leading the side to 66 wins in 140 matches. Under him, RCB came close to winning the title in IPL 2016 but lost the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Raina also opined on MS Dhoni, who returns to competitive cricket after a year during IPL 2024. While there are strong rumours of the upcoming edition being Dhoni's last-ever appearance in the tournament, Raina shared his take on Dhoni's IPL future.

"I have no idea about this. But he is working really hard. He is looking really fit. This is up to him. He will be in a yellow jersey and entertain the fans. Fans just love him. He will do really well I am sure. He has given a lot to cricket," Raina added.