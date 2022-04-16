RCB vs DC, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals clash?

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to be handed a huge boost ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is likely to be available for selection. DC have so far struggled to cope with the absence and injuries to a few overseas players.

However, they can now include Marsh in the playing XI against RCB which will give them a much-needed balance. March can bat in the top order and will also play a crucial role with the ball for the Rishabh Pant-led side, who have so far managed two wins in their first two games.

RCB, on the other hand, have a pretty settled unit under Faf du Plessis and are likely to have fast bowler Harshal Patel back in the XI. Harshal had missed the clash against Chennai Super Kings after the unfortunate passing away of his sister. However, the fast bowler has joined RCB's bubble once again and is likely to feature against DC on Saturday.

RCB pacers struggled to impress against Chennai Super Kings in the absence of Harshal as they were taken to the cleaners by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa. Both Uthappa and Dube notched up half-centuries apiece to help CSK post a massive total of 216 runs against Du Plessis & Co. in their last outing.

RCB lost the game by 23 runs after failing to chase down the target as they endured their second defeat of the season. The Du Plessis-led side will be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they take Pant & Co. at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

While RCB are heading into the clash with a defeat against CSK in their last game, Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively by 44 runs in their last game and will be looking to continue their winning run. The two teams are separated by only two points on the table with DC having played a game less.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2022 prediction:

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have had similar starts to their campaign in IPL 2022. However, with Marsh's return and Warner finding his mojo, Delhi Capitals have started to find their groove and will start as favourites against RCB on Saturday. DC are likely to topple RCB at the Wankhede.