RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the two teams lock horns at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Delhi come into the contest as the only unbeaten team in the IPL 2025 while RCB can solidify their place in the top four as they have lost only one match. With several key players firing on all cylinders, the picks for the Dream11 team can be one to watch out for.

RCB vs DC Match Preview

RCB's only defeat of the IPL season has so far come in their only home game which was against Gujarat Titans while they have impressed away from home. RCB sit third in the standings before the start of the match while DC are second with three wins out of three.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Virat Kohli, Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

RCB vs DC Head-to-Head Records

Thursday's meeting between DC and RCB will be the 32nd between the franchises with RCB leading the way on 19 wins. DC on the other hand have won 11 matches while there has been only one match that has ended without a result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. KL Rahul

The star batter has a change in his approach. Given his aggressive way of batting, Rahul can be dangerous, especially on a surface like M Chinnaswamy Stadium where one can score runs for fun.

2. Rajat Patidar

He has been one of the best batters in the ongoing season. Against spinners, he's a beast. Patidar will be lethal due to his improved game against the pacers.

3. Josh Hazlewood

The right-arm pacer has bowled extremely well in the ongoing season. He can extract extra bounce from the surface and can even swing the ball early. With the old ball, Hazlewood can nail yorkers.

RCB vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips

Rajat Patidar has been in good form and was named Player of the Match against Chennai Super Kings, we recommend him to be picker in the Dream11 and make him the captain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Team Analysis

RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are third in the points table with three wins and a defeat in four matches. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been impressive so far in the IPL 2025 and have won all their away matches but it is their home form that has been concerning.

DC: Delhi Capitals are second in the points table with three wins and no defeats in three matches. They have got the better of their opponents in all three matches and could continue their trend against RCB who have lost their solitary home game.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for RCB vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Abishek Porel



Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plesis, Rajat Patidar



All-Rounders: Axar Patel



Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal



Match Prediction: Who Will Win RCB vs DC?

Considering both Bengaluru and Delhi are in good form, it is hard to predict the winner of the contest. However, we predict RCB to come good at home and win the match.

