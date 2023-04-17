RCB vs CSK live streaming details; Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match?

RCB vs CSK live streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, April 17. The two teams have won 2 games out of a total of 4 played so far. The Super Kings' previous match on their home ground ended in a disappointing loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, RCB enters this match after an encouraging victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home. The Faf du Plessis-led side put up an impressive performance in the powerplay during bowling, taking three wickets with ease and setting the stage for a victory that ended a two-game losing streak.

RCB vs CSK live streaming details

The 24th match of the IPL will see Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The venue of the match is Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match starts at 7:30 PM on Monday, April 17. Star Sports network will broadcast the RCB vs CSK match live on TV in India. The JioCinema app will stream the match live on mobile phones and TVs.

Who will win the match between RCB vs CSK? - Prediction

The outcome of the toss will be crucial as well, with the chasing side undoubtedly having a big edge because of the dew effect under the lights. It's almost impossible to speculate who will win this IPL 2023 match.

On paper, Du Plessis and company are certainly the favourites, but in Bangalore, we should very well expect a major upset. In recent years, CSK has dominated RCB on the ground and it might pull off another historic triumph today.

Prediction: CSK to win the match.

RCB vs CSK playing XI (Predicted)

Royal Challengers Bangalore



F du Plessis(C), Virat Kohli, MK Lomror, GJ Maxwell, W Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, WD Parnell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mohammed Siraj, HV Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak

BENCH: Anuj Rawat, RM Patidar, SS Prabhudessai, Finn Allen, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Michael Bracewell, M Bhandage, R Sonu Yadav, DJ Willey, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, S Kaul, KV Sharma, RJW Topley, Himanshu Sharma, WG Jacks

Chennai Super Kings



RD Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, SSB Magala, MS Dhoni(C), TU Deshpande, M Theekshana, Akash Singh