RCB 2023 IPL full schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore fixture, date, time, venues, captain & full squad

RCB 2023 IPL full schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping to finally lift the coveted IPL trophy this year as the dream of winning IPL has been eluding them for the past 15 years. RCB will begin their campaign on April 2 on their home ground against Mumbai Indians. Just like the last year, Faf du Plessis will be leading the RCB camp during IPL season 2023 as well! RCB is placed in group B of the IPL 2023 along with other IPL teams including Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. RCB managed to reach the playoff stage last year and will strive to repeat the same performance this year.

Here is the RCB 2023 full schedule; with fixture, date, time and venue of all matches of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full squad for IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG), Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma.

Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis will lead the RCB camp in IPL 2023 season. He replaced Virat Kohli last year (IPL 2022) to become the captain of RCB. Kohli remained RCB’s captain from 2013 to 2021.

