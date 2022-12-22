Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav put India in control against Bangladesh in second Test

Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav took four wickets each as India bowled out Bangladesh for 277 on Day 1 of the second Test match in Dhaka on Thursday. In response, India were 19 for no loss with skipper KL Rahul batting on three and fellow opener Shubman Gill unbeaten on 14 runs.

Rahul was trapped LBW by Shakib Al Hasan in the final over of Day 1 but the decision was overturned by the DRS review. Replays showed that the ball would have missed the leg stump.

For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque was the top scorer with 84 but the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Bangladesh looked comfortably placed in the encounter just after tea but the Shakib Al Hasan-led team lost their last five wickets for just 14 runs. While the Indian bowlers kept taking wickets, the final four batsmen in the Bangladesh line-up could not score more than six runs.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first with two changes in their side - Taskin Ahmed replacing the injured Ebadot Hossain and Mominul for Yasir Ali. For India, Jaydev Unadkat played his first Test match in over 12 years as he came in for the spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Unadkat took his maiden Test wicket in Zakir Hasan while Ashwin (4/71) and Umesh (4/25) kept the pressure constantly on Bangladesh. Although Mominul did keep the scoreboard ticking on one end, a superb spell of bowling post-tea from Umesh yielded three wickets and ended the hosts’ fight.