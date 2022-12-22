Jaydev Unadkat creates bizarre record, claims maiden Test wicket - WATCH

It was been an inspiring journey for Indian cricket team fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat as he made his international return during the second Test encounter against Bangladesh on Thursday. Unadkat replaced spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for India and this was the first Test match for him after 12 years. India currently leads 1-0 in the Test series after winning the 1st Test by 188 runs.

Unadkat claimed a bizarre record on his return to international cricket as he became the Indian cricketer with the biggest interval between two Test matches in his career. Previously, the feat belonged to wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik who made his return to red ball cricket after 87 Tests.

First Test Wicket after 12 Years. What a relief.



Well done Jaydev Unadkat pic.twitter.com/k2OnSQPQa3 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 22, 2022 ×

Unadkat, on the other hand, made his return after 118 Test matches – the second highest overall after former England international Gareth Batty who returned to Test cricket after 142 matches. The third spot belongs to another English cricketer Martin Bicknell who returned after 114 matches.

It was also an emotional return for the pacer who picked up his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Zakir Hasan. Unadkat made his debut against South Africa in 2010 but went wicketless.