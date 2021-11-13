Ravi Shastri takes a dig at meme creators on social media: 'I would like to invite some of them for a drink'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has taken a dig at meme creators on social media who often target him in their quirky posts and have a laugh at his expense. Shastri said he finds some of the memes quite enjoyable and would like to invite some of the creators for a drink someday.

The former head coach was blamed for India's losses on social media on several occasions during his stint with the team. However, Shastri said at least his memes made people laugh even during difficult times. Shastri's tenure with the Indian team came to an end last week after India's exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

"I quite enjoyed some of them (memes). That's talent also. When they suddenly make me have a paunch, then it disappears the next day," Shastri was quoted as saying by India Today.

"There are bottles everywhere, it is a laugh at my expense. So at least in tough times you kept people in good humour. I would like to invite some of them for a drink," he added.

India headed into the T20 World Cup 2021 as one of the favourites but endured a disappointing run in the tournament as they suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. The Men in Blue did bounce back to win their next three games in a row by big margins but six points were not enough to seem them make it to the semi-finals.

Shastri, who had taken over as India's full-time head coach in 2017, ended his stint without a major ICC trophy. However, under his guidance, India became a force to reckon with across formats and came close to winning an ICC trophy on a couple of occasions.

"This tenure has given me more job satisfaction than anything else. When in this job, you are just with your coaching staff. All you can do is create a mindset that allows the boys to play freely once they are out and giving back something," said Shastri.

"It has entailed a lot of sacrifice, especially in the last year and a half during Covid which cricket has not seen since the Second World War," he added.