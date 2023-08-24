Rashid Khan to end BBL boycott threat, likely to participate in 2023-24 season for Adelaide Strikers

Afghanistan’s legendary spinner Rashid Khan is set to end his boycott of the Big Bash League (BBL) for the upcoming season as he intends to participate in the tournament for the 14th season. According to a report on Thursday, August 24, Rashid is likely to feature in the upcoming drafts of the BBL where he is likely to be retained by Adelaide Strikers. The player had earlier boycotted the league due to Cricket Australia’s (CA) stand to withdraw from a white-ball series against Afghanistan on human-rights grounds.

What was the reason for Rashid’s withdrawal?

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March," Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid said in his statement at the time.

"I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage.”

The buzz created by the star spinner in January saw him withdraw from the BBL where his side Adelaide Strikers finished seventh in the standings. He has been with the franchise ever since, bursting on the scene as a 19-year-old in BBL season seven. He has since played every season of the BBL with the Southern Australian side and has been a centric figure.

CA decided to withdraw its men's team from a scheduled three-match series in the UAE in March, citing the Taliban's ban on women and girls' education and employment in Afghanistan.

Rashid to be retained by Adelaide Strikers?

It is expected that he will be retained by the Strikers as a Platinum pick in the drafts that take place on Sunday, September 3. He will be available for the first leg of the BBL before he is expected to travel to South Africa to represent in the SA20. He plays for the MI Cape Town, a franchise owned by the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians.

Despite the heated situation between Afghanistan players and the CA, a couple of other players Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Izharulhaq Naveed had already committed to play in the BBL season 14. Rashid’s inclusion though has now paved the way for other names to participate in the draft. Mujeeb was drafted by Melbourne Renegades last season from Brisbane Heat while Sydney Sixers acquired Izharulhaq.

