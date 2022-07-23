Rare health update on Michael Schumacher provided by close friend Jean Todt

Jean Todt, the former Ferrari boss gave a rare health update on the legendary Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since the tragic skiing accident in 2013. Despite the German's unknown medical state, Todt recently said that he still watches F1 races with Michael Schumacher.

Todt is the French motor racing executive and former rally co-driver. He is said to be a very close family friend of Schumacher, who is recovering out of the public eye from the serious head injury he sustained in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013.

The 53-year-old F1 racer, who won 91 Grand Prix, announced retirement from Formula One in 2012.

On the latest development, Todt denied that he misses the former Ferrari star. While speaking to German broadcaster NTV on Wednesday (July 20), Todt said: "I don't miss Michael. I can see him. But of course, what I miss is what we used to do together."

Todt further suggested that Schumacher is apparently keeping up with the current F1 season. He confirmed that the pair watch the races together. "Yes it's true - I watch the races with Michael," Todt added.

A couple of times before also, Todt has said that the racer has remained strong and is being "well looked after" by his family.

Schumacher made his F1 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991 and entered the arena when the tracks were ruled by legends like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost but just after the first race, the German managed to leave an everlasting impact.

He has a massive fan following. His fans remain desperate to know his current health status. Fans and well-wishers wish him good health.

