Ranji Trophy Final Live Streaming: How to watch Bengal vs Saurashtra, date, time, Live Stream on mobile & TV

Ranji Trophy Live Streaming: In 2023, Ranji Trophy, InLast year, Madhya Pradesh won the championships. However, this year in Ranji Trophy, the struggle for victory is between West Bengal and Saurashtra. The tournament started on December 13, 2022, and Sikkim hosted the Ranji Trophy matches. BCCI has enforced the promotion and relegation format for 2022-23. West Bengal has not won a Ranji Trophy in the last 33 years. However, if Saurashtra wins the final match, it will be their fourth win. Fans are excited to watch the two teams play in Eden Gardens on Thursday, February 16.

BCCI has announced a five-day format for the Ranji Trophy final 2022-23. If there's a draw, the team winning the first innings will become the winner by default. If both teams win one inning each, the team with more average runs in the particular innings will become the winner by default. Cricket buffs are excited to watch the Ranji Trophy Live.

Here are all the details about Ranji Trophy Live Streaming for watching the final match of the 2022-23 season.

When is the Ranji Trophy 2023 final match?

The final match of Ranji Trophy 2023 will commence on Thursday, February 16.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2023 final match begin?

The Ranji Trophy 2023 final match will start at 09:30 AM. The toss will take place at 09:00 AM.

Where is the Ranji Trophy 2023 final match happening?

Eden Gardens is the venue for Ranji Trophy 2023 final match between West Bengals and Saurashtra on Thursday.

Where can I watch the final match of Ranji Trophy Live?

You can watch the live telecast of the Ranji Trophy 2023 final match on Star Sports Network.

Where can I Stream the Ranji Trophy Live on OTT platform?