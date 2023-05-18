Rafael Nadal's clay court dominance and why he will be missed at French Open for the first time?

Rafael Nadal on Thursday, May 18 announced his withdrawal from the French Open 2023 bringing an end to his 18-year streak of appearing at the Roland-Garros. In his illustrious career, Nadal has never missed the French Open and won the title a record 14 times. With Nadal confirming his withdrawal from the tournament this year, the French Open will have a major miss with good friend Roger Federer also not part of the roster, having announced his retirement from the sport in September 2022. Why Nadal will be a big absence? In the last 18 editions of the French Open, the so-called ‘King of Clay’ dominated in Paris on 14 occasions and never lost a final. Interestingly, he won five consecutive Roland-Garros titles from 2010 to 2014 when he was at the peak of his game. He lost only three matches in Paris and remains one of the most coveted players to have graced the game.

"I'll look to be 100% ready for next year, which I believe will be the last year of my professional career," Nadal told reporters.

"I can't say this 100 percent because you never know what's going to happen," he said.

With a record of 118-3, he stands alone in both men and women to have won the most matches at a Grand Slam tournament. His record of winning the French Open title on 14 occasions is the most any player has won at a single slam in the singles division.

In 2022, Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam title, the most by any men’s tennis star at that moment (now joined by Novak Djokovic).

Interestingly, not since 1999 will the Roland-Garros kick start without Federer and Nadal, another new for the tennis fraternity. Nadal to retire in 2024? During the press conference on Thursday, Nadal also spoke on his retirement plans in 2024 which will bring curtains on his illustrious career. If the retirement plans go accordingly, it will also bring down the curtains to a unique rivalry with Novak Djokovic. They both share a great and could have already seen its last as Djokovic too is in the twilight of his career.

