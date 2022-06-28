Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon tie in India?

Rafael Nadal has been on a roll this year. After coming from behind and beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final, early this year, Nadal also battled a foot injury to win his 14th title at the Roland Garros in French Open 2022. On Tuesday evening (June 28), the Spaniard will commence his campaign at the Wimbledon 2022.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal will lock horns with with world No. 42 Argentine Francisco Cerundolo. While Nadal will be favourite against Cerundolo, he won't take anything lightly against Argentina's 23-year-old talent. It has been 12 years since Nadal won the championship at the All England Club, hence, he will hope for an easy win in the first round and progress ahead.

Here's the live streaming details of Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo match in Wimbledon 2022

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo match in Wimbledon 2022 be held?

The Nadal vs Cerundolo match at Wimbledon 2022 will be held at the Centre Court, i.e. the main court at the Wimbledon Championships.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo match in Wimbledon 2022 commence?

The Nadal vs Cerundolo match at Wimbledon 2022 will kick off at 7:15 pm IST on Tuesday evening (June 28).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Nadal vs Cerundolo match at Wimbledon 2022 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Nadal vs Cerundolo match at Wimbledon 2022 will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.