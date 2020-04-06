Rafael Nadal urges fans to 'stay active' while self-quarantining

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal has posted a photo of him working out on his Twitter account where he urged his fans to stay active despite being at home.

The world no. 2 captioned the picture in Spanish its translation was: "We continue at home [Winking face] You have to stay active [💪🏻] #yomequedoencasa #iostoacasa #jerestechezmoi #istayhome"

Nadal has been active on social media updating his fans about how has he been spending time during the quarantine. He showed off his cooking skills while preparing a meal for his wife and last week he posted another workout picture of his.

The Spaniard is currently behind Novak Djokovic in world tennis rankings. His native country (Spain) has been among the worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis season has come to halt with Wimbledon's cancellation being the latest victim of the virus, the rest of the season still in doubts.

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has now infected 1,273,990 people worldwide and 69,444 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

The rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Sunday as the country, suffering from one of the world's worst outbreaks of the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.

Deaths from the highly infectious COVID-19 respiratory disease rose to 12,418 on Saturday - the second-highest worldwide after Italy. However, the toll of 674 people who died during the past 24 hours was down from Saturday's 809 and well below Thursday's daily record of 950, the Health Ministry said.