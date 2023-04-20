Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Open, shares statement on injury; Roland Garros participation doubtful

Rafael Nadal, on Thrusday (April 20), announced that he will not take part in next week's Madrid Open after more setback in his recovery from a hip injury. The Spaniard got injured during the Australian Open early this month and has been out of action ever since. The 35-year-old revealed that his body will require more time to heal and has sent shockwaves to his ardent fans ahead of French Open, which kicks off next month.

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, took to his official Twitter handle to share a video where he said, "Hello everyone. It's been a while since I communicated directly with you. It has been a difficult few weeks and months. As you know I suffered a major injury in Australia, at the Psoas. Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but the evolution has not been what they initially told us."

"We find ourselves in a difficult situation. The weeks are passing and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. I will not be able to be in Madrid unfortunately. The injury still hasn't healed and I can't work out what I need to to compete. I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next. I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don't know. This is how things are now," Nadal revealed.

He added, "I also want to send a special greeting to all the Madrid and Spanish public because I will have missed the two tournaments that are played here at home. You all know what it means for me to play these tournaments and specifically Madrid that I will not be able to play it with everything it has given me. I have no choice but to try to have the right attitude throughout this time, try to give myself the opportunity to compete in one of the tournaments that remains of the clay season and I have no choice but to work and be with the right mentality.

A very strong hug to all and as soon as I have news, I will inform you. Thank you!", Nadal signed off.