R Ashwin shares how Rohit Sharma looked after him during his mother’s hospitalisation

Indian all-rounder R Ashwin has revealed it was captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid who stepped up big time when he had to leave the Rajkot Test midway to go and tend to his ailing mother. Ashwin said Rohit helped arrange a private plane that took him to Chennai.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said he was waiting for his parents' call after picking up the 500th wicket, earlier in the day.

"Around 7 pm, I called my wife before going to shower. My parents did not pick up the calls. And I found my wife's voice was breaking. She asked me to move away from my teammates and then she told me that my mother collapsed after a severe headache."

Ashwin said he contemplated returning home but couldn't find a flight as Rajkot Airport shuts down by 6 pm. It was then that Rohit came to his rescue and helped arrange the flight.

"Rohit and Rahul bhai (brother) came to my room. Rohit saw me thinking and he said 'what are you thinking about? Just pack your bags and leave now'. He told me that he would try and arrange a charter flight for me," said Ashwin.

"A big thank you to Cheteshwar Pujara. He spoke to a lot of people and arranged for the charter flight. I didn't know how I spent 2 hours in that flight back home," he added.

'Even Dhoni does that but he takes 10 steps more'

Ashwin said Rohit asked team physio Kamlesh to accompany him but he refused as the team only had two physios.

"Rohit is like 'That's okay'. But I told Kamlesh to stay back with the team. However, when I went down to the lobby, Kamlesh and a security person were standing there. Rohit was calling Kamlesh and keeping a tab on me throughout the journey back home."

Ashwin said he was extremely grateful to Rohit and wished god gave him more.

“I’ve played under several captains and leaders, but it is his (Rohit’s) good heart that has made him what he is today – someone with five IPL titles as equal to Dhoni. God doesn’t give it easy. He should get something bigger than all that."

"I already had respect for him as a leader, he backs a player without question until the last moment. It’s not an easy thing. Even Dhoni does that. But he takes 10 steps more.”

Ashwin returned after the brief visit home and played a major part in the remainder of the series which India won 4-1.