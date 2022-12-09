Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: Netherlands vs Argentina prediciton, H2H preview and possible lineups

Lionel Messi's men were eliminated in the Round of 16 last time after losing the final to Germany in 2014. This time, they had a disastrous start to the FIFA World Cup 2022, losing 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in their first match. Louis van Gaal's men, on the other hand, have gone undefeated in this tournament.

Netherlands vs Argentina head-to-head preview

Argentina has recovered from its shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the competition by defeating Mexico, Poland, and Australia since then.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, is unbeaten so far and defeated the United States in the previous round. Despite their underdog status, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, and Frenkie de Jong are capable of upsetting the Albiceleste.

Netherlands vs Argentina possible lineups

Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, De Jong, De Roon, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Depay

Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna, Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister, Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Netherlands vs Argentina prediction

The Netherlands and Argentina will play a hard-fought game. Messi's team will eventually take the lead and win 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals.

Netherlands vs Argentina kick-off time