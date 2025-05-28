Singapore Open 2025: PV Sindhu gears up for Chen Yufei challenge. Check how she fared in past

After a comfortable win in the opening round of the Singapore Open 2025, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be facing her toughest challenge in the tournament. The 29-year-old is set to lock horns against China’s CHEN Yu Fei, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist and current World No. 5 in her next round.

Chen is not just any other opponent. She is in red-hot form this year, with 26 wins and just two losses. On the other hand, Sindhu has had a rollercoaster in 2025 so far, winning four matches and losing eight. She ended a four-match losing streak with her win in the first round, but Chen will be a far more difficult terrain to cross.

Chen’s style of play

Chen Yufei is known for her smart and tactical style of play. She keeps pushing her opponents with body smashes and sharp cross-court shots that are difficult to return. Her game is built on consistency and calmness under pressure. Even if she faces goes down in the first set, she holds back grit and patience and then stages a solid comeback. This was evident in her previous win over Sindhu at the French Open in March 2024.

Chen is also on a five-match winning streak, which adds to her confidence. She doesn’t give away easy points and loves to control the game.

Head-to-Head records of Sindhu vs Chen

Sindhu and Chen have played against each other 12 times before. The record is tied at 6-6, showcasing how fierce the seasoned campaigners are.

Their last meeting was at the French Open 2024, where Chen won in three hard-fought sets despite losing the first one.

Here’s a look at their last five matches

1) French Open 2024: Chen won 2-1 (18-21, 21-17, 21-18)

2) Thailand Open 2022: Chen won 2-0 (21-17, 21-16)

3) World Tour Finals 2019: Chen won 2-1 (20-22, 21-16, 21-12)

4) World Championships 2019: Sindhu won 2-0 (21-7, 21-14)

5) Indonesia Open 2019: Sindhu won 2-0 (21-19, 21-10)

Sindhu’s 2025 Form

This year has not been the best for Sindhu. With a 4–8 win-loss record, she has been struggling. However, her first-round win here could be the turning point she is looking for.

Sindhu’s recent performances show that she is slowly getting back to her best. She is focusing on finishing rallies quicker, rather than getting into long, tiring exchanges. But against someone like Chen, she’ll need a mix of patience and aggression.

Sindhu has changed her style in recent months. Earlier, she relied on long rallies and power smashes. Now, she is trying to earn points early with smart drops, precise returns, and attacking the forehand corners.

She’s also become more patient. She knows her opponents study her every move. So, she’s added more strategy to her game waiting for the right chance to attack instead of rushing for points.

“I’ve realised there are no easy matches anymore. Everyone knows your game. You have to stay one step ahead,” Sindhu was quoted saying to PTI.

Sindhu treats every match as a lesson. She’s constantly learning, improving, and adapting her game. And that mindset could be her biggest weapon against a tough opponent like Chen.

A win here could give Sindhu the confidence she badly needs. It won’t be easy, but she has beaten Chen before and that too in straight sets. If she can bring her A game, stay focused, and mix her shots well, she could advance to the round of 16.