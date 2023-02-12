'Completely healed' PV Sindhu ready for Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship after injury layoff

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is all set to come back in the ongoing season with confidence after recovering from a stress fracture of the left foot that kept the star away from the international circuit for five months. The shuttler, who has won two Olympic medals, said she has 'completely healed' and aims to go full throttle now. Sindhu had been sidelined after winning the Commonwealth Games gold in the women's singles in Birmingham in August last year. However, she made a comeback at the Petronas Malaysia Open 2023 but lost in the opening round to Spaniard Carolina Marin in a three-game match.

PV also made another first-round exit a week later at the India Open at home, but said she was "happy with my footwork, skills and strokes" on her return to competitive action in Kuala Lumpur.

"I'm completely alright now. Physically and mentally I'm completely fine. Injuries happen but it's important to keep your body healthy and come back stronger every time. I am confident, positive and learning from my mistakes," the 27-year-old told Badminton World Federation.

"My parents were athletes too. The support and motivation they give me keep me going during low moments." Sindhu, who bagged three titles -- Syed Modi India International, Swiss Open and Singapore Open last year -- hopes to replicate her success at the HSBC BWF World Tour this season. "I hope it will be," said the world No.9 shuttler.

"You also have to be 100 per cent and I'm completely recovered now. It takes time to get into that rhythm and play tournament matches. I'm on track."

Along with Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, Sindhu will spearhead India's challenge at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships starting Tuesday in Dubai.

India, who did not make the knockout stages at the previous edition in 2019 in Hong Kong, have been drawn in Group B alongside hosts UAE, frontrunners Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies)

