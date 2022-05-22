Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be looking to finish their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaigns with a win as they face each other on Sunday.

Head-to-head

Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoy an overwhelming advantage over Punjab Kings with 18 wins from 24 matches. Since 2018, the two teams have been quite even with four wins each in 8 matches.

Stats

Kane Williamson has experienced a mix run of form in powerplays with 63 runs but at a less than satisfactory strike rate. SRH pacer T Natarajan will also try to improve his showing in the first six overs as he has taken just four wickets in that period.

Trivia

Mayank Agarwal has not won a single toss since PBKS’ first game against RCB while Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss in their last five matches. The powerplay is also quite significant for both teams as they have excelled in that stage with multiple 60+ scores.

Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Complete squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan