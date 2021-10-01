Punjab Kings star Chris Gayle leaves IPL 2021 bio bubble to 'mentally recharge' for T20 World Cup

Punjab Kings' star player Chris Gayle on Thursday (September 30) decided to leave the Indian Premier League's bio-secure environment due to "bubble fatigue". The player won't be available now for selection for the remainder of IPL 2021, which is underway in the UAE. The 42-year-old mentioned that he wants to "mentally recharge" and refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17.

In a statement released by the franchise, Gayle said, "Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai."

"My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up," Gayle, who played two games for the team since IPL's resumption, said.

Since cricket resumed post the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials are following strict rules, which are challenging for the players as their contacts are limited to the team hotel and the ground.

Similarly, Gayle has been part of bio-bubbles constantly, starting from IPL 2020, West Indies' international fixture, 2021 Caribbean Premier League.

With over 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, Gayle is the top run-getter in the game's shortest format and helped his country to win the 2012 and 2016 World Cups.

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble said the team respects his decision. "I've played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I've known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup," said Kumble.

It is expected that Gayle will be in Dubai before joining the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup.