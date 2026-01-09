PSL Expansion: New Hyderabad & Sialkot teams cost less than IPL 2026’s top 9 players combined

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has expanded to eight teams after addition of Hyderabad and Sialkot as the two new franchises on Thursday (Jan 8). The new teams will take part in the PSL 2026. Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen was also expected to bid for one of the team but pulled out at the last minute. The two franchise were sold for a combined total of US $ 12.75 million (INR 115 crore approx) - less than the money spent to buy top 9 players at the recently concluded IPL 2026 auction.

Two new PSL franchises sold for less top 9 IPL 2026 buys

The two new PSL franchises, Hyderabad and Sialkot, were sold for US $6.2 million (Pakistan Rupees 175 crore) and US $6.55 million (Pakistan Rupees 185 crore), respectively. The price of two franchise in Indian Rupees stand at 55.57 crore for Hyderabad and 58.38 crore for Sialkot. For comparison, below are the price tags of top 9 players sold at the IPL 2026 auction:

Cameron Green: ₹25.20 crore (KKR)

Matheesha Pathirana: ₹18.00 crore (KKR)

Prashant Veer: ₹14.20 crore (CSK)

Kartik Sharma: ₹14.20 crore (CSK)

Liam Livingstone: ₹13.00 crore (SRH)

Mustafizur Rahman: ₹9.20 crore (KKR)

Josh Inglis: ₹8.60 crore (LSG)

Shahrukh Khan: ₹8.00 crore (MI)

Riyan Parag: ₹7.80 crore (RR)

The price of top 9 players in IPL 2026 auction was INR 118.2 crore - nearly INR 3 crore more than the price of two new PSL franchises.

Who owns the two new PSL franchises?

OZ Developers own the Sialkot franchise after successfully winning the bid while FSK developers are the owners of Hyderabad franchise in PSL.

