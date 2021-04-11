PSL 6: Complete schedule, venue details and all you need to know

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the schedule for the remainder of the postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, scheduled to be played from June 1.

The Board of Governors was provided with a presentation and update on the report of the independent two-person fact-finding panel that was set up by the governing body to review the bio-security protocols and arrangements for PSL 6 and made recommendations on better implementation of a bio-secure bubble for future events.

The Board of Governors expressed their disappointments at the shortcomings mentioned in the report. It backed the recommendations towards a zero-tolerance approach towards those who breach COVID-19 SOPs.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam is like Sachin Tendulkar; Virat Kohli can follow him to improve technique: Aaqib Javed

Furthermore, a mandatory seven-day quarantine has been finalised for all participants will start from May 22. PSL 6 will resume on June 1 with the final scheduled on 20 June.

All matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi with an 8 pm PST start.

PSL 6 - Complete schedule and fixture list: