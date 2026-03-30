/PSL 2026: Pak's Fakhar Zaman charged with ball-tampering in Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) saw an embarrassing incident on Sunday (Mar 29) when a ball tampering scandal broke out in last over during Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings in Lahore. The umpires handed a five-run penalty to bowling team, Lahore Qalandars, and charged Pakistan international Fakhar Zaman with offense of changing the condition of the ball. Needing 14 runs in the last over to win, Karachi Kings received the boost before the last over and eventually had to score just nine runs while chasing 129. Despite losing a wicket on the first ball of the last over, Kings kept the calm as Abbas Afridi hit a four and a six on the next two balls to see his team through by four wickets.

What is PSL ball tampering drama and who was involved in it?

The ball tamering refers to changing the condition of the ball and "it is an offence for any player to take any action which changes the condition of the ball," as per law 41.3.2 of the International Cricket Council. According to the PSL rules, umpires are expected to refer the matter to the match referee whom, in turn, takes "action as is considered appropriate against the players concerned."

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Fakhar Zaman, who was charged with the offense, has denied the charges in the hearing held right after the match, reported BBC. A detailed hearing is scheduled for Monday (Mar 30).

Speaking on the matter after the match, Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said: "I don't know about this. We will see if it is that in the camera. We will discuss."