PSL 2024 Live Streaming: how to Watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Live streaming in India, online & TV

PSL 2024 Live Streaming: In the upcoming ninth edition of Pakistan's premier T20 cricket tournament, six teams are set to compete in a total of 34 matches. The pinnacle event, the PSL 2024 final, is scheduled to take place in Karachi on 18 March 2024.

The tournament kicks off with defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing two-time winners Islamabad United at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The league stage will see each team playing 10 matches in a double round-robin format.

PSL 2024 Live Streaming Watch Online

The top two teams in the league standings will proceed to the qualifier, with the winner securing a spot in the final. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will battle it out in the first eliminator. Live streaming of all matches will be available in India, providing cricket enthusiasts with the opportunity to witness the thrilling action unfold.

All you need to know about Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 live streaming in India:

When will Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 matches start?

The 2024 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024) will start on Saturday (February 17), 2024.

When do matches in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 start?

The afternoon matches in PSL 2024 will start at 3 pm IST and the evening games will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 matches in India?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 matches will not be broadcasted in India.

How to watch Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 matches live streaming in India?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 matches live streaming in India will be available on FanCode app and website.

Which teams will play in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 first match?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 first match will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.