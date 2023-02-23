PSL 2023 Points Table: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings in nail-biting thriller- Check updated team rankings
Story highlights
PSL 2023 updated points table: Check out the PSL points table to see which team is on the top in Pakistan Super League 2023. The PSL points table has all the team rankings, matches played, wins, losses, NRRs, and points.
PSL 2023 updated points table: The eighth edition of the ongoing Pakistan Super League is power-packed with a lot of action this year. A total of six teams are competing with each other to top the scoreboard of Pakistan’s coveted trophy. All six teams have won the PSL trophy at least once in the history of the league. Islamabad United is the only team that has won the title twice. Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions of the tournament this year. The teams play a double round-robin in the league stage which means each team will play 2 matches against each team. All teams will play one home and one away match. There will be a total of 30 matches in the league stage in PSL 2023.
PSL 2023: Captains of all six teams
Lahore Qalandars- Shaheeh Shah Afridi
Karachi Kings- Imad Wasim
Peshawar Zalmi- Babar Azam
Quetta Gladiators- Sarfaraz Khan
Islamabad United- Shadab Khan
Multan Sultan- Mohammad Rizwan
PSL 2023 Points Table: Multan Sultan on top
Following their victory in the 11th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, Multan Sultans retained their spot on the points table. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings remained at the fourth spot. Sultans triumphed over Kings by 3 runs in a thrilling clash on Wednesday, February 22.
The winner of the league will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of PKR 120 million, while the runner-ups will receive a cheque of PKR 48 million.
|Team
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|MULTAN SULTANS
|5
|3
|1
|8
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|3
|2
|1
|4
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|3
|2
|1
|4
|KARACHI KINGS
|5
|1
|4
|2
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|2
|1
|1
|2
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|4
|1
|3
|2