PSL 2023 Points Table: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings in nail-biting thriller- Check updated team rankings

PSL 2023 updated points table: The eighth edition of the ongoing Pakistan Super League is power-packed with a lot of action this year. A total of six teams are competing with each other to top the scoreboard of Pakistan’s coveted trophy. All six teams have won the PSL trophy at least once in the history of the league. Islamabad United is the only team that has won the title twice. Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions of the tournament this year. The teams play a double round-robin in the league stage which means each team will play 2 matches against each team. All teams will play one home and one away match. There will be a total of 30 matches in the league stage in PSL 2023.