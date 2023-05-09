PSG shorten Lionel Messi's suspension after Saudi trip, available for selection for Ajaccio tie - Reports

Lionel Messi has been in the news ever since he made a promotional visit to Saudi Arabia without the permission of his French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Since then, the club suspended him but the Argentina captain was seen training on his own at the Ligue 1 leaders' facility, on Monday (May 8), although the rest of the first team enjoyed a day off after their 3-1 win over Troyes on Sunday (May 7).

As per sources, who told ESPN, PSG have shortened Messi's suspension after the 35-year-old apologised to the club, his teammates and fans for his visit to Saudi and missing the team's practice last week. Following his apology, the club has reduced his suspension period; initially reported by French media to be two weeks.

It is to be noted that Messi will still be fined two weeks' wages, approximately a whopping €1.6 million, the sources further revealed.

On Monday, PSG's official Twitter handle shared a picture of Messi training and captioned: "The Argentinian striker from Paris Saint-Germain was back in training on Monday 8 May."

Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning.

Messi is, thus, expected to be available for selection for PSG's upcoming game versus Ajaccio on Sunday (May 14). His future with the club remains under dark clouds as it has been reported that he is unlikely to extend his contract, which will expire in June 2023. There are speculations that Messi is set to head to Saudi and join Al-Hilal for a mammoth deal.