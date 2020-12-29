PSG officially terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract

French club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday officially confirmed the sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel, who was with the Ligue 1 giants since July 2018. However, PSG didn’t comment on who will be replacing Tuchel at Parc des Princes.

"After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract," the French giants announced in a statement.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is a heavy favourite to take over the charge as the next PSG coach.

Tuchel, whose sacking at PSG was widely reported last week but has been officially confirmed on Tuesday, managed PSG in 127 matches (all competitions) with 95 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats.

Tuchel’s trophy cabinet at PSG featured two Ligue 1 titles as well as the French Cup and French League Cup in 2020. The former Borussia Dortmund manager also guided PSG to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in August 2019, where PSG were strolled to defeat by ultimate winners Bayern Munich 1-0.

Despite managing the superstar-filled PSG squad including the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among others, Tuchel had reportedly upset the Qatari-backed club after complaining about lack of recognition following PSG’s first-ever Champions League final appearance.

"I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club," said PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi.

"Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future."

PSG is likely to name their next manager soon with Pochettino likely to take over the charge at Parc des Princes.

