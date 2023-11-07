Protect Ben Stokes for India Tests and send him home from World Cup: Steve Harmison to England management

Former England bowler Steve Harmison finds no sense in the team playing Ben Stokes despite getting knocked out of the World Cup 2023. Harmison argues knowing Ben is confirmed to undergo knee surgery following the marquee event, and England must send him home to protect him and prepare him for the India Tests in January next year. England is due to face the Netherlands and Pakistan in their remaining two matches.

Harmison added it requires strong leadership to let Stokes leave the World Cup at this hour and head home for surgery on his troubled left knee. The lanky seamer suggested it should be ECB's director of men's cricket, Robert Key, to step ahead and take this call.

"I am amazed Ben is still in the country, I don't see any point in him being there," Harmison told PA.

"I'm sure that conversation has been had but it needs strong leadership. It needs someone to say, 'Ben, you're going home. Here's a ticket, there's the plane, get on it'.

"I think Rob Key, as director of cricket, should probably take that decision and if I was (Test coach) Brendon McCullum I'd be doing everything I could to encourage him,” Harmison added.

Stokes has had issues with his left knee since the Ashes this year, where he bowled for limited-overs only. Following the home Ashes that ended with a 2-2 result, Stokes came out of ODI retirement to feature in the showpiece event, where he played as a specialist batter.

"I've got a good relationship with Ben, and I know for a fact he won't thank me for saying this, but I'm saying it because it's what is best for the England cricket team. It's common sense," Harmison added.

He is the most important player in Test line-up

Arguing that Stokes is the single-most-important player in the Test squad that has taken the world by storm with its newest playing style, which everyone calls Bazball.

Harmison noted that it’s important for Stokes to get some rest after going under the knife, and for which he must head home now.

"You never know what they are going to find with a big op, or what the rehab looks like," added Harmison. "So, give yourself the extra time because it could be the difference between being fully fit for the first Test or the third.

"The single most important person in that Test set-up is Ben Stokes. They need their leader, and that's why he has to go home. This tour is going to be twice as hard as the Ashes given the conditions, so he's going to be more important than ever,” the former seamer added.

