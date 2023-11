Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Full schedule: PKL Date, Time, teams, venue, live streaming & all you need to know

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Full schedule: After a four-year hiatus, Pro Kabaddi League has announced the schedule, teams, and format for the tenth season.

PKL 2023 will begin on 2 December 2023 at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad and then move to each of the franchise's home cities. The league stage will continue for two months and end on 21 February 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League 2023, including the detailed schedule, fixtures, live streaming channels, and teams.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Schedule

Here's the schedule for Pro Kabaddi League 2023:

Ahmedabad: 2-7 December 2023

Bengaluru: 8-13 December 2023

Pune: 15-20 December 2023

Chennai: 22-27 December 2023

Noida: 29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024

Mumbai: 5-10 January 2024

Jaipur: 12-17 January 2024

Hyderabad: 19-24 January 2024

Patna: 26-31 January 2024

Delhi: 2-7 February 2024

Kolkata: 9-14 February 2024

Panchkula: 16-21 February 2024

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Venues

Here's the list of venues that will host the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 matches:

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Teams & Squads

Here's the list of teams participating in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023:

Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi KC

Gujarat Giants

Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas

Telugu Titans

U Mumba

UP Yoddhas

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming Details

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 start? Date

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will commence on Saturday (Dec 02). The tournament will continue for two months and conclude on Wednesday (Feb 21).

When is the first match of the Pro Kabaddi League?

The opening encounter of the Pro Kabaddi League will be between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans on Saturday (Dec 02) at 08:00 am IST.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 take place? Venue

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will happen across ten venues. Here's a list of the venues for Pro Kabaddi League 2023:

Where can I watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

Star Sports Network's TV channels have the right to telecast the tenth edition of Pro Kabaddi League live in India.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023 live in India? Live APP

Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website will broadcast the live Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Fixtures

City No. City Date Team A Team B Team A Team B 1 AHMEDABAD 2 December 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddhas 3 December 2023 Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 4 December 2023 Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 5 December 2023 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Single Header 6 December 2023 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers 7 December 2023 Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 2 BENGALURU 8 December 2023 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba 9 December 2023 Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers U.P. Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans 10 December 2023 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers 11 December 2023 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddhas 12 December 2023 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Single Header 13 December 2023 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 14 December 2023 Rest Day 3 PUNE 15 December 2023 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers U Mumba vs Patna Pirates 16 December 2023 Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 17 December 2023 Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas 18 December 2023 Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas 19 December 2023 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Single Header 20 December 2023 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 21 December 2023 Rest Day 4 CHENNAI 22 December 2023 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans 23 December 2023 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Gujarat Giants vs U.P. Yoddhas 24 December 2023 U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 25 December 2023 Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers 26 December 2023 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Single Header 27 December 2023 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants 28 December 2023 Rest Day 5 NOIDA 29 December 2023 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls 30 December 2023 Telugu Titans vs U Mumba U.P. Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 31 December 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls 1 January 2024 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates 2 January 2024 Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Single Header 3 January 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers U.P. Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan 4 January 2024 Rest Day 6 MUMBAI 5 January 2024 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls 6 January 2024 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 7 January 2024 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 8 January 2024 Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 9 January 2024 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Single Header 10 January 2024 U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 11 January 2024 Rest Day 7 JAIPUR 12 January 2024 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants 13 January 2024 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors 14 January 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates 15 January 2024 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba 16 January 2024 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Single Header 17 January 2024 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers 18 January 2024 Rest Day 8 HYDERABAD 19 January 2024 Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddhas Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls 20 January 2024 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas 21 January 2024 Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas 22 January 2024 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 23 January 2024 U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Single Header 24 January 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 25 January 2024 Rest Day 9 PATNA 26 January 2024 Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants 27 January 2024 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U.P. Yoddhas 28 January 2024 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls 29 January 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants 30 January 2024 Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Single Header 31 January 2024 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls 1 February 2024 Rest Day 10 DELHI 2 February 2024 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers 3 February 2024 U.P. Yoddhas vs U Mumba Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans 4 February 2024 Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba 5 February 2024 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan 6 February 2024 Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddhas Single Header 7 February 2024 Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 February 2024 Rest Day 11 KOLKATA 9 February 2024 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddhas 10 February 2024 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans 11 February 2024 Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants 12 February 2024 U.P. Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba 13 February 2024 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Single Header 14 February 2024 Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan 15 February 2024 Rest Day 12 PANCHKULA 16 February 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 17 February 2024 Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba U.P. Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants 18 February 2024 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls 19 February 2024 Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 20 February 2024 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Single Header 21 February 2024 Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 22 February 2024 Rest Day