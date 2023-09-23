Pressure on Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin to deliver in Indore ODI as India look to seal CWC final 15

The Indian Cricket Team is closing in on announcing their final 15 for the home World Cup, starting October 5, but they wish to tick off some boxes before that. Following India’s impressive five-wicket win over Australia in the first of the three ODIs in Mohali on Friday, the team management has their eyes set on two players – Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin, whom they wish to see performing in the second ODI in Indore on Sunday.

On a good flat deck in Mohali, the returning Shreyas Iyer failed to leave any impact, getting out cheaply (run-out) on just three.

With a lack of runs, his chances of breaking into the final XI for India’s first game against Australia in CWC look bleak, considering how well Ishan Kishan grabbed the opportunity in Iyer’s absence in the games before.

Spin veteran Ravi Ashwin will also be under pressure to deliver on a high-scoring surface in Indore as his numbers on his return game in the ODI jersey weren’t as effective. Should Axar Patel remain injured and unavailable, Ashwin will be in line to earn a shocking call-up.

The young prodigy Washington Sundar, who was called up at the last moment ahead of the Asia Cup final, is also in contention for that spot in the side for the World Cup.

Before India and Australia play their best XI in the third and final ODI in Rajkot (on Wednesday, September 27), both Ashwin and Sundar are likely to be tested in Indore.

Shardul Thakur, who leaked 78 runs in the first ODI, will be under pressure to perform and better his numbers in the remaining two games to ensure he still starts ahead of Mohammed Shami in the World Cup 2023, as the team management indicated earlier.

With all three finger spinners, including Ravindra Jadeja, likely to start in Indore, ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav could be rested.

India might also rest Jasprit Bumrah and bring in Asia Cup final hero Mohammed Siraj to share the new ball with Mohammed Shami in the second ODI.

Team management happy with SKY’s 50

Having backed India’s numero uno T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, in the ODIs, the move paid dividends as the right-handed batter scored a fifty in Mohali and helped India come out of a crunch situation during the middle orders. As per the latest reports, the management is said to have given SKY a good 50-ball window to play and settle down, which he made great use of.

His inning in Mohali has given confidence to him and the management heading into the World Cup 2023.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

