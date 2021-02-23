President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah to unveil world's largest cricket stadium at Motera

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be inaugurating the world's largest cricket stadium on Wednesday. The stadium is the venue for the much-awaited pink-ball Test between India and England.

The Motera stadium has shattered the record books to register itself as the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of a whopping 1,10,000 – 10,000 more than the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The world’s largest cricket stadium boasts 11 centre strips, which itself is unique along with four dressing rooms that are connected to the in-built gymnasium. "This is the only stadium in the world with 11 centre pitches on the main ground. Also, we are the only stadium in the world with the same soil being used for practice as well as centre strips," GCA joint secretary Patel said.

The Sardar Patel Stadium also has a state-of-the-art drainage system to help the ground dry up quickly in case of heavy rain. It is being claimed that even in case of 8cm rainfall during a match, there are bleak chances of the match being cancelled out.

With 50 per cent crowd capacity allowed for the third and fourth Test between India and England, the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad will host as many as 55,000 spectators for the much-awaited day-night Test between India and England.