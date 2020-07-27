Premier League: 'You'll be missed' - Fans give emotional farewell to Man City's David Silva

Manchester Silva maestro David Silva played his last game in the Premier League in Cityzens’ 5-0 win over Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Arguably one of the finest to have graced the English top-flight, Silva didn’t get a rousing ovation as the match was played in an empty stadium but ‘Merlin’ did get an emotional farewell from the players and staff with teary eyed fans expressing their love on social media.

Silva won 11 trophies in 10 seasons for Man City including four Premier League titles but his eyes will be on the coveted UEFA Champions League as the Blues gear up for the second-leg match against Real Madrid and possibly the ‘Final 8’ phase of the tournament.

The 34-year-old Spaniard, who netted 60 goals in 308 Premier League appearances, received a memorable farewell from the fans on social media platform Twitter.

"When I look back at everything, I could never in my wildest dreams have imagined what I would achieve," Silva said.

"When you are young, you don't dream about all of this, you dream about becoming a footballer, a professional footballer, you dream of playing in the top flight - but you never think about all the things that you could possibly achieve."

Despite being one of the finest and most consistent, Silva won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award just once but the Spaniard feels personal accolades doesn’t bother him much and he would like to be remembered as a good guy.

"I would like to be remembered as a good guy, who enjoys football. I hope the people enjoyed my football as well. It's simple," he said.