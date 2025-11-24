/Premier League: Pep Guardiola 'ashamed' over behaviour at Newcastle United

Pep Guardiola said he was "embarrassed and ashamed" of his behaviour after confronting a cameraman following Manchester City's damaging 2-1 loss at Newcastle on Saturday.

The City manager reacted angrily after he was filmed close up following the final whistle, when he was involved in discussions with Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes and match officials.

Guardiola had been angered by the decision to award what proved to be Newcastle's winning goal in the 70th minute at St James' Park, with City believing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had been fouled.

The City boss, speaking Monday at a press conference on the eve of his team's Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen, said he had apologised for his behaviour.

"I feel embarrassed and ashamed when I see it," he said. "I don't like it. I apologised to the cameraman after one second.

"I am who I am. Even after 1,000 games I'm not a perfect person. I made a huge mistake.... The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club."

City's fourth Premier League defeat of the season left them third in the table, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

But Guardiola said the Newcastle reverse was "immediately forgotten" as he turned his attention to the Champions League.

City are fourth in the 36-team league phase after a strong start to their European campaign.

Midfielders Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are unavailable for Tuesday's match against Leverkusen.

Guardiola said he did not have a timescale for Rodri's return but it would not be long before he was back in action.

"We will wait a little more to be sure he is fine," he said.

