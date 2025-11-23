/Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League

From Kagiso Rabada to Sunil Narine, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Lasith Malinga, Khaleel Ahmed and Imran Tahir
Proteas star pacer Kagiso Rabada tops the list of bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 27 matches.
Sunil Narine, known for his mystery spin bowling, is second on this list, taking 32 matches to achieve this milestone.
Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga is third on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 33 matches.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in 2011.
Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed is the fourth quickest to reach 50 wickets in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 35 matches.
South African mystery spinner Imran Tahir is next on this list. He took 35 matches to achieve 50 wickets in Indian Premier League.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in 2018.