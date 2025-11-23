LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 21:27 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 21:27 IST

From Kagiso Rabada to Sunil Narine, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Lasith Malinga, Khaleel Ahmed and Imran Tahir

Kagiso Rabada - 27 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kagiso Rabada - 27 matches

Proteas star pacer Kagiso Rabada tops the list of bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 27 matches.

Sunil Narine - 32 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sunil Narine - 32 matches

Sunil Narine, known for his mystery spin bowling, is second on this list, taking 32 matches to achieve this milestone.

Lasith Malinga - 33 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Lasith Malinga - 33 matches

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga is third on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 33 matches.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in 2011.

Khaleel Ahmed - 35 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Khaleel Ahmed - 35 matches

Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed is the fourth quickest to reach 50 wickets in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 35 matches.

Imran Tahir - 35 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Imran Tahir - 35 matches

South African mystery spinner Imran Tahir is next on this list. He took 35 matches to achieve 50 wickets in Indian Premier League.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in 2018.

