Premier League may see reduced crowds into next year, says government adviser

Stadiums in England are unlikely to get the nod from the UK government to fill to capacity this year and the entire 2020-21 Premier League season could be played in front of reduced crowds, a senior government adviser has said. While packing the stands may still be a far-fetched idea, allowing reduced crowd could be a step in right direction.

The British government announced plans this month to allow spectators at selected trial events to ‘stress test’ new guidelines with cricket becoming the first sport to welcome back spectators. The friendly match between Surrey and Middlesex at The Oval on Sunday was watched by 1,000 fans. The World Snooker Championship at the Crucible and the Goodwood horse racing festival are also among the pilot events.

“I would be very surprised if we could get full stadia back this year,” James Calder, who was part of the cross-sport working group with government and health officials that laid down protocols on the return of sports, told the BBC.

“Realistically I think it probably will need a vaccine and also a high take-up rate of that vaccine before we can really see full capacity stadia.”

Calder said that it was possible that new football season might be played in front of reduced capacities but added that they will be under scrutiny for the next year and rest of the season.

“I think realistically we will be under scrutiny for the next year ... and probably for the rest of the season,” he added.

He further said that experiments are being carried to determine whether chanting and singing at stadiums might lead to a greater risk of virus transmission.

“Now if there is no massive droplet spread we can keep within the social distancing that we’ve put down for ... the Crucible and The Oval,” he said.

“But if it is a problem, then we need to rethink the social distancing within the stadia, and that becomes very difficult.”

