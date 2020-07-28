Stuart Broad joins elite list with 500 Test wickets; Brathwaite completes unique double

England pacer Stuart Broad on Tuesday joined an elite list of fast bowlers to have scalped 500 Test wickets after the veteran trapped West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite in front of the stumps on Day 5 of the third and final Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Broad joined Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh and teammate James Anderson in the list of fast bowlers to have picked up 500 Test wickets and became only the seventh bowler to have achieved the elusive feat.

While Broad joined an elusive list, Brathwaite completed a rare double as the Windies batsman became the 500th Test victim of Broad while also being the 500th Test wicket of James Anderson.

Broad took 140 Tests to complete join the 500-wicket club with former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan still the quickets to complete the feat (in 87 Tests).

The 500-wicket club:

800 Muttiah Muralitharan (victim: M Kasprowicz)

708 Shane Warne (victim: H Tillakaratne)

619 Anil Kumble (victim: S Harmison)

589 James Anderson (victim: K Brathwaite)

563 Glenn McGrath (victim: M Trescothick)

519 Courtney Walsh (victim: J Kallis)

500 STUART BROAD (victim: K Brathwaite)

Broad has completely turned around his career in the last few years with his focus being more on making the batsmen play. The unique trait of taking the ball away from left handers while coming bowling from around the wicket. The Englishman enjoyed a phenomenal outing in the Ashes and has certainly carried his form since then.

He was surprisingly dropped in the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton, which England lost but came back strong in the next two Tests to help England equalize the series and possibly get back the Wisden Trophy.

