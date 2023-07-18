Premier League: Marcus Rashford pens five-year extension at Manchester United amid PSG interest

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has penned a new five-year deal with the club as he extends his stay at the Old Trafford. The deal was signed on Tuesday, July 18 after the England star was linked with a host of clubs including French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Rashford will now stay at the club until 2028 having come through the ranks of the Red Devils famous academy. Where you belong 🔴



"I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt," said Rashford after signing his new five-year deal.

The player has been in great form for the club having established himself as a regular first in 2016 when he had his breakthrough season under then-manager Louis van Gaal. He would then become a fan favourite under the regimes of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He had a fruitful campaign under Erik ten Hag in his first season in charge and scored 30 goals for the side that saw the Red Devils return to the Champions League, having finished third in the Premier League.

"I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

In 359 matches for the club, the 25-year-old has scored 123 goals while representing the side in 239 Premier League matches. He has an impressive record in the league and has scored 76 times for the club and could become the latest player in the coming season to be part of the 100-goal Premier League star for the Red Devils.

His time at the club has also seen him earn 53 national caps and has scored 16 goals for the side. He Rashford was part of the England side that reached the final of the Euro 2020 while also playing an important role in England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semifinal.

In his time at the club, Rashford has won the FA Cup, League Cup and was runner-up in the Europa League in 2021. He will have an important role to play in the side as United look to end their Premier League trophy drought since 2013 while he will also play an important in the Champions League as the Red Devils look to stamp their authority on the competition.

