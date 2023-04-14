Premier League: Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez ruled out for rest of the season
Lisandro Martinez, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, pulled up in pain gripping his right ankle late in the match and was taken away on a stretcher.
Manchester United have been dealt a double blow at the business end of the season as a key defender and World Cup-winner Lisandro Martinez was ruled out for the rest of the season. Alongside Martinez, Raphael Varane is also sidelined for a few weeks with both defenders picking up injuries in the Europa League contest against Sevilla on Thursday, April 13. United are already without Marcus Rashford and will have Bruno Fernandes suspended for the second leg of the Europa League tie but will be available for the Premier League this weekend.
📋 An official update on the condition of @LisandrMartinez and @RaphaelVarane.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 14, 2023
"Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot," United said in a statement.
"However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season,” read the statement.
Things went from bad to worse for United having lost a 2-0 lead and ended up drawing 2-2 as the Spanish side ended on a high. The match saw Varane get substituted at half time in another crushing blow for the Red Devils.
"Lisandro's defensive partner Raphael Varane was also substituted with an injury at half-time in the same game and is expected to be out for a few weeks."
United’s injury crisis could have huge consequences as they are in a tough fight for a top-four place in the Premier League while also battling in the Europa League and the FA Cup. Boss Erik ten Hag was optimistic about the team’s chances and spoke about the injury crisis.
"A lot. I think we have decent centre-halves and they have proved in the past. They have proved this season.
"We have four or five very good centre-halves who can do the job."
"Every game is a battle, every game is a fight and you have to be ready for that fight," he said.
"We have a squad. I have said all season we have more than 11 starters. So now others are on and when their time is there you have to show and contribute to the team."
United will take on Nottingham Forrest on Sunday in a big battle at both ends of the Premier League table before they travel to Sevilla to take on six-time Europa League champions.
