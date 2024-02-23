Premier League: Manchester United dealt huge blow ahead of derby, Rasmus Hojlund sidelined due to injury

Manchester United’s bid for top four finish in the Premier League was dealt a huge blow on Friday (Feb 23) after star striker Rasmus Hojlund suffered a muscle injury. Hojlund, United’s main man in recent weeks has scored in six consecutive Premier League matches and looked in great nick before the unfortunate news on Friday. The injury is expected to keep him out of action for at least the next couple of weeks, ruling him out of the Manchester Derby on Sunday (Mar 3). 💬 More from Erik on Rasmus: "It is a small injury. That is what happens and the risk [when you are] playing at high intensity.



"All the players will get the opportunity to show their qualities. We saw players who didn't have the chance in the first half of the season or they were injured and now they will get opportunities,” United manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday ahead of the Premier League match.

Hojlund under criticism before in the first half of the campaign for not scoring in the Premier League has been in fine form since the turn of the year. After scoring a late winner against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, the Danish striker has scored in six consecutive outings including a brace against Luton Town away from home last weekend.

The 20-year-old’s absence will be a big miss for the side as they will have only Marcus Rashford as the alone striker for the coming three weeks. United will face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday before taking on City in the derby next Sunday.

United’s fine form coupled with other teams dropping points has seen them within eight points of fourth paced Aston Villa. United experienced a turbulent start to the campaign, but have since buckled up and yet to lose in the Premier League in 2024. They have won four consecutive matches in the league while going six unbeaten in all competitions.