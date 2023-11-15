Premier League: Manchester United chief Richard Arnold set to leave club

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold is set to leave the Premier League club, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe on the brink of buying a 25 per cent stake, reports said Wednesday (Nov 15). Arnold, 52, replaced Ed Woodward as United's top executive in February last year.

Ratcliffe's INEOS Group is expected to pay about $1.56 billion (£1.25 billion) for a minority stake in the Old Trafford club, while also acquiring significant control over footballing operations. The BBC said the deal was expected to be ratified during the current international break, possibly as early as this week.

Arnold oversaw the appointment of current manager Erik ten Hag in 2022, who last season ended the club's six-year trophy drought. But United have had a disappointing start to the 2023/24 campaign, losing nine of their first 18 games in all competitions.

The Glazer family announced in November 2022 that they were considering "strategic alternatives" to help the club grow, which included consideration of a sale. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Ratcliffe made offers in the region of £5 billion for a complete takeover, but that fell short of the Glazer family's valuation.

Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the process last month, while Ratcliffe continued to pursue a minority shareholding. Ratcliffe, 71, who tried to buy Chelsea last year, grew up in the Manchester region and describes himself as a lifelong fan of United.