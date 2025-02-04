Enzo Maresca hailed Chelsea's mental strength as they came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and move into fourth place in the Premier League on Monday.

Advertisment

Maresca's side trailed to Jarrod Bowen's strike late in the first half at Stamford Bridge, sparking jeers from frustrated fans after a lethargic start.

But Maresca's decision to send on Pedro Neto in the second half proved decisive as the Portugal forward bagged Chelsea's equaliser.

As he has been so often over the last two seasons, Cole Palmer was the catalyst for the Blues' 74th-minute winner when his cross deflected in off West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Advertisment

After a disappointing run of one win in seven league games, Maresca was relieved to see Chelsea get back on track in spirited fashion.

"It is huge. Today was a tough game, especially mentally. When West Ham come here and sit back with 10 players behind the ball, it's not easy. You have to be mentally strong and you need to be patient," he said.

"We had more than 10 shots in the first half. We had clear chances in the first half but unfortunately, we missed the target.

Advertisment

"With some changes the game changed. Overall we completely deserved to win."

Maresca has been concerned that his players were distracted by speculation over potential transfers in and out of Stamford Bridge leading up to Monday's deadline day.

Relieved that the window would be closed after 2300 GMT, the Italian can focus on leading Chelsea's fight to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.

"It was a good weekend for us in terms of results and we knew today was even better," he said.

"We are there and hopefully we can be there until the end. Playing this kind of game in February, where we are still there, is an important statement."

ALSO READ | 2025 Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan tickets for Feb 23 in Dubai already sold out

Turning point

Maresca had dropped Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez after his latest costly error in the defeat at Manchester City.

Sanchez's replacement Filip Jorgensen delivered a solid display and Maresca said: "In this moment, Robert needs rest and Filip was very good."

It was a frustrating return to the Bridge for West Ham manager Graham Potter, who was sacked in 2023 after less than seven months in charge of the Blues.

Almost two years after his ruthless dismissal, Potter returned to management with the Hammers last month, but he has mustered just one win from his first five games in all competitions.

"We gave everything. It was relatively even in terms of chances. We come away with nothing in terms of the result but there was lots to be positive about," Potter said.

"You look at the second half. The first goal was a bit of a turning point and we felt it was a foul, you need those things to go your way. We were doing well but we couldn't quite hang on."

Potter was frustrated that a potential Levi Colwill foul on Bowen was not given in the build-up to Chelsea's equaliser.

But with West Ham sitting 10 points clear of the relegation zone, the former Brighton boss has breathing space to reshape the team in his style.

"The shape of the team was really good. You need a bit of luck. We felt unfortunate with the lead-up to the first goal but it wasn't to be," he said.

"The understanding of what we want to do is there, so we have to build on that."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.